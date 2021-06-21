Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing

The program to provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to 900 Pharmacies across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)( FRA:8EC, Financial)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a six-month pilot program between Empower and Pharmachoice for distribution and resale of Kai Care COVID-19 Testing Solutions. The products will include Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Saliva RT-PCR tests.

"The expansion to Pharmachoice's network is a phenomenal step forward in our plan to provide Kai Care Testing solutions directly and conveniently to consumers" stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We are excited to build on this progress through our ongoing advanced conversations with other major pharmacy groups from across North America."

Pharmachoice is a fast growing, independently owned Canadian Pharmacy network with more than 900 locations covering the PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed brands. Pharmachoice has an impressive network of over 2,000 pharmacists with nearly two decades of experience as a company. The company's local ties across numerous regions make it a great partner in providing direct consumer sales of Kai Care Testing Solutions.

Under the MOU, Pharamchoice and Empower agree to a six-month pilot program to allow both parties to fully evaluate revenue, marketing and partnership expansion opportunities. It is the goal for this period to determine the optimal business model that will best serve PharmaChoice and their patients. Empower will provide Pharmachoice with Health Canada Approved COVID-19 Testing Solutions (Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Kai Saliva RT-PCR tests), express shipping on all ordered units, and technical support.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Steven McAuley CEO [email protected]

604-789-2146

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications [email protected]

416-671-5617

