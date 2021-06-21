New WiSA SoundSend Application for Android TVs Powers Leading TV Brands Including Sony, Toshiba, Sharp, Hisense, Insignia and More

WiSA%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+LLC, founded by SummitWireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the availability of the WiSA SoundSend TV application for the Android operating system. Users can now download the WiSA SoundSend app to set up and control their WiSA audio systems on screen by using the TV remote control for simplicity and convenience.

The SoundSend mobile app has been adapted to the Android TV operating system to provide advanced features to customize the listening experience and offer easy set up and tuning for daily operation. It can be utilized on TVs using Android OS which includes models from Sony, Toshiba, Sharp, Hisense, Insignia, Panasonic, Philips, Skyworth and others. This represents an estimated 16 million TVs in 2021 and grows to over 50 millions TVs when adding units purchased over the last two years. With the app available on a big screen or a mobile device, SoundSend is projected to open up the WiSA speaker market to an estimated 1 billion+ new and installed TVs by the end of 2021.

“Our goal with the WiSA SoundSend is to provide a simple way for consumers to connect amazing WiSA Certified speaker systems to a large and growing number of new and installed TVs,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “By providing applications for TV operating systems that can be installed on the TV and controlled with the TV’s own remote, we take a great step forward in the convenience of set up and tuning, breaking down even more barriers to entry for a huge number of people around the world.”

With its innovative technology recognized and awarded by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Dealerscope, Twice and The Stevie® Awards, WISA SoundSend allows immersive home cinema audio systems to be set up and connected quickly and easily using WiSA wireless audio technology. It connects to smart TVs via HDMI and utilizes ARC/eARC to receive audio from the TV. SoundSend then decodes audio up to Dolby Atmos in TrueHD and sends it wirelessly through a low latency, tightly synchronized, high definition wireless connection to any WiSA Certified Speakers from multiple brands.

In addition to its advanced technology and newest certification program, the role of WiSA is continuously expanding into a consumer-facing cornerstone of wireless home cinema. The WiSA SoundSend Certified Program is yet another step toward supporting the consumer electronics industry’s TV manufacturers with the growth of WiSA technology.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit:+www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit:+www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

