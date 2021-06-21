Icecure Medical Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Icecure Medical (OTCPK:ICUSF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.24 per share and the market cap of $341.8 million, Icecure Medical stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Icecure Medical is shown in the chart below.

Because Icecure Medical is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 26% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Icecure Medical has a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.63, which is better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Icecure Medical at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Icecure Medical is fair. This is the debt and cash of Icecure Medical over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Icecure Medical has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4 million and loss of $0.034 a share. Its operating margin is -106.78%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Icecure Medical at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Icecure Medical over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Icecure Medical is 26%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Icecure Medical’s ROIC was -120.56, while its WACC came in at 7.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Icecure Medical is shown below:

