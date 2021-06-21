Harsco Environmental Introduces Innovative Abrasive Materials to Surface Preparation Market

BLACK BEAUTY ® SURE/CUT TM product line aims to provide better value, environmental advantage to the blasting industry.



SURE/CUT product line aims to provide better value, environmental advantage to the blasting industry. SURE/CUT EdgeTM and SURE/CUT VelocityTM open a new market for alternative material, while enhancing user productivity.

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, announced today that Harsco Environmental ’s Reed Minerals business has launched a new line of abrasive materials under its BLACK BEAUTY® brand. The SURE/CUTTM innovative product line is an enhanced environmentally friendly line of blasting products backed by research, development and testing in numerous field trials. It provides customers with a faster cutting solution that saves time and money while increasing productivity.

SURE/CUT EdgeTM is an enhanced nickel abrasive material, featuring lower consumption rates and dust generation, as well as low heavy metal and crystalline silica content. It also provides a cost savings benefit related to usage rate.

SURE/CUT VelocityTM is an enhanced calcium-iron silicate abrasive material, providing superior cleaning rate, consumption rate and quality of the finished product on a variety of substrates and coatings.

“We are excited about the opportunity to build our current BLACK BEAUTY® product lines and provide a better value to the customer with a lower consumption rate and faster cutting capability, resulting in less time on the job,” said Greg Andersen, General Manager of Reed Minerals. “The new SURE/CUTTM product line is the future of the blasting and roofing industry with longevity in product availability, consistency of quality and a superior end result, as well as several environmental advantages.”

SURE/CUTTM provides blasters higher productivity, with test results showing:

Consumption rate reductions of up to 30-percent.

Faster cutting rates producing up to 50-percent less time on the job.

Reduction in cost per square foot of overhead and material expenditures.



Harsco Environmental’s BLACK BEAUTY® coal slag abrasive has been a leader in the abrasive blasting industry for more than 90 years. The Company’s original, low dusting and low free silica abrasive is used in a broad range of applications including pipeline, water tanks, ships, bridges and steel machinery. BLACK BEAUTY® is known for its quality, value and performance and is a preferred alternative to silica sand.

The new products are now available. To learn more about SURE/CUTTM or to purchase, visit SURE/CUT TM.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Black Beauty

The preferred and the ABRASIVES BRAND YOU CAN TRUST. Tackle any job with our range of abrasive products, including the original coal slag abrasive. BLACK BEAUTY® blasting abrasives are known for their high quality, low dusting and low free silica attributes. They are utilized in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications, including removal of surface coatings such as rust, paint and scale from a variety of substrates, especially structural steel and concrete. These structures include bridges, ships, water tanks, off-shore drilling rigs, oil field equipment, pipelines, marine equipment, railcars and steel machinery. BLACK BEAUTY® abrasives pass the newest and most technically advanced abrasive specifications in the marketplace. They exceed federal and California standards, thereby enhancing worker safety and reducing costs associated with special waste handling and worker liability insurance.