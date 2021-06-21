Logo
Alignment Healthcare Expands Its Health Plan Choices With Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plans in Markets Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced the expansion of its plan portfolio to include new Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans in 28 markets nationwide beginning Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval. New and existing Alignment Health Plan members in California, Arizona and North Carolina will be able to select from these plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15.

“Alignment has a long history of serving a diverse range of seniors, and through our work with our members every day, we know many seniors seek greater flexibility in their care and coverage decisions,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare. “That’s why we’re building on our current PPO plan portfolio to bring these great choices to more members across the country, whether they want to engage in their care in person or virtually.”

Alignment currently offers two PPO plans including the My Choice PPO with Sutter Health. Among the new PPO plan choices will be a virtual care PPO option in Arizona, California and North Carolina, on the heels of Alignment’s debut this year of AVA™ HMO – a virtual-first health plan. Pending regulatory approval, the company’s expanded PPO portfolio will be available to members in 11 counties that Alignment serves in California, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego; in Pima and Maricopa counties in Arizona; and in all 15 counties Alignment serves in North Carolina.

“The significant expansion of our PPO offering is a milestone in the Medicare Advantage space as well as for seniors in the markets we serve, where there are few PPO options,” said John Kao, CEO and founder, Alignment Healthcare. “Together with our announcement of our new special needs plans, we are creating a robust portfolio of choices so that seniors can access the coverage that is best for them.”

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]


