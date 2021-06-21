Alignment Healthcare Expands Its Health Plan Choices With Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plans in Markets Nationwide

ORANGE, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced the expansion of its plan portfolio to include new Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans in 28 markets nationwide beginning Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval. New and existing Alignment Health Plan members in California, Arizona and North Carolina will be able to select from these plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15.



“Alignment has a long history of serving a diverse range of seniors, and through our work with our members every day, we know many seniors seek greater flexibility in their care and coverage decisions,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare. “That’s why we’re building on our current PPO plan portfolio to bring these great choices to more members across the country, whether they want to engage in their care in person or virtually.”

Alignment currently offers two PPO plans including the My Choice PPO with Sutter Health. Among the new PPO plan choices will be a virtual care PPO option in Arizona, California and North Carolina, on the heels of Alignment’s debut this year of AVA™ HMO – a virtual-first health plan. Pending regulatory approval, the company’s expanded PPO portfolio will be available to members in 11 counties that Alignment serves in California, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego; in Pima and Maricopa counties in Arizona; and in all 15 counties Alignment serves in North Carolina.

“The significant expansion of our PPO offering is a milestone in the Medicare Advantage space as well as for seniors in the markets we serve, where there are few PPO options,” said John Kao, CEO and founder, Alignment Healthcare. “Together with our announcement of our new special needs plans, we are creating a robust portfolio of choices so that seniors can access the coverage that is best for them.”

