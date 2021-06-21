NV5 Awarded $6 Million Transportation Infrastructure Contract by City of Fresno

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering solutions, announced today that the City of Fresno, California has selected NV5 for a $6.3 million contract to provide program management services for the Veterans Boulevard Interchange and Corridor Improvement Project, a major arterial road and interchange in California’s Central Valley. The project includes the expansion of Veterans Boulevard to a six-lane roadway, a new interchange with State Route 99 including four bridges, and improvements to the surrounding roadways.



“As one of the largest cities in California, Fresno is a significant center of business in the Central Valley,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The Veterans Boulevard project will provide a much needed east-west crossing of State Route 99, reducing congestion and minimizing traffic delays for commuters, emergency responders, and commercial traffic.”

Under this contract, NV5 will provide owner’s representative services, project management, inspection services, and additional support services. The project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

