Equifax To Discuss Financial Inclusion and Access to Credit With JPMorgan Chase Institute and Invest America on June 24

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Special Edition of Industry-Leading Market Pulse Webinar Series to be Moderated by Equifax U.S. Information Solutions President Sid Singh

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's continued efforts to responsibly expand access to credit, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) today announced a special edition of its industry-leading Market Pulse webinar series. The event, "Accelerating Access to Credit," will be held on June 24. During the session, Equifax United States Information Solutions (USIS) President Sid Singh will moderate a discussion between Christopher Wheat, Co-President of the JPMorgan Chase Institute, and Kahlil Byrd, CEO and Co-Founder of Invest America, on the importance of building and supporting a more inclusive financial system.

Equifax_jpg_Logo.jpg

Roughly 26 million Americans are considered "credit invisible" with no credit history, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These individuals potentially face higher costs for borrowing money and barriers to housing and employment.

"For decades, Equifax has led the exploration into alternative data sources to help responsibly open up access to credit and provide greater financial inclusion," commented Sid Singh, President of Equifax USIS. "Having a more inclusive financial system has been linked to stronger and more sustainable economic growth and development. The JPMorgan Chase Institute and Invest America share our commitment to addressing the needs of underserved communities."

This moderated conversation will cover various perspectives related to the personal, community, societal, government and business issues surrounding this topic, including:

  • Looking beyond data analysis and statistics to more deeply understand the human toll of lack of access to affordable credit;
  • Determining the geographic analysis of the most vulnerable communities;
  • Explaining the impact of using alternative data - information not found in traditional credit reports - for decisioning.

To sign up for this special edition Market Pulse webinar on June 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, visit Equifax.com.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Kate Walker for Equifax
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-to-discuss-financial-inclusion-and-access-to-credit-with-jpmorgan-chase-institute-and-invest-america-on-june-24-301315746.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL16801&Transmission_Id=202106210730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL16801&DateId=20210621
