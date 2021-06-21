Europe's Renowned Artist Vlastimil Beránek Inks Partnership With Fusion NFT Company Coinllectibles To Produce The World's First Bohemian Crystal Sculpture Fusion NFT

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Europe's most prominent sculptor, photographer, architect, poet, philosopher, and visionary, Mr Vlastimil Beránek (commonly referred to as the "modern Bohemian Leonardo") has officially entered into a memorandum of understanding to establish a partnership with Fusion NTFs art purveyor and gallery Coinllectibles, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc (OTC: COSG). Mr Beránek who is residing in Czech Republic was unanimously selected by the founding members and senior executives of Coinllectibles. Mr Beránek's Bohemian crystal art sculpture will be minted into a blockchain-enabled Fusion Non-Fungible Token or commonly known as Fusion NFT and will be showcased in Coinllectibles' physical art gallery in Victoria Dockside, the most prestigious and ultra-luxurious art real-estate in Hong Kong.

Mr Vlastimil Beránek is a renowned creator of large cast Bohemian crystal sculptures. His sculptures are based on fundamental simplicity, giving them a perfect look from every angle. In some cases, their extreme forms take them to the limits of applied technology. Mr Beránek's pieces are minimalistic in nature, difficult to simplify any further. In partnering with Coinllectibles, Mr Beránek embarks on his very first journey into the blockchain space through minting one of his high-valued art pieces into a Coinllectible Fusion NFT.

"I am incredibly thrilled to be working closely with Coinllectibles. This will be the first ever Bohemian Crystal Art Sculpture Fusion NFT produced anywhere in the world, and it is about time that art meets technology in real-life." Said Mr Beránek.

The majority of Mr Beránek's ideas emanate from the sea. He believes that the deep oceans are blessed with secrets, which are of huge interest to him. In addition, the ocean constantly moves and so is the ideal environment from which Beránek takes inspiration for his work. Besides the sea, fire and smoke is also a great fascination that inspires several of his art pieces. When it comes to introducing the world's first Bohemian crystal sculpture Fusion NFT, Mr Beránek decided to feature a tribute to the sea.

This first ever European large scale Bohemian crystal sculpture to be minted into a Fusion NFT will be purchased by Coinllectibles at a yet undisclosed value and will feature an Aqua series from Mr Beranek's most luxurious and exclusive art pieces. The debut piece that will be minted into a Fusion NFT is the Aqua One- Deep Blue, weighing 42 KG, and will become the first Bohemian Crystal sculpture Fusion NFT in the world. Mr Beránek, who is a graduate of The Academy of Applied Arts in Prague, is best known for his Aqua, Smoke and Ocean series – organic forms both large and small, which glow and shine in a variety of media and colours seemingly representing infinity or the ephemeral smoke that rises from an extinguished match.

"In the next stage of our cooperation with Coinllectibles, Mr Beránek is interested to produce and feature the world's first bronze sculpture Fusion NFT" Said Mr Marek Landa, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Caviar and representative of Mr Beránek.

Coinllectibles hopes to launch the first Bohemian Crystal sculpture Fusion NFT in the world in a hybrid virtual-physical celebratory event with admirers of Mr Beránek's artworks all over world.

"It is an honour to partner with one of the most renowned Bohemian Crystal sculptors of our times" Said Mr Toby O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Coinllectibles.

"The first Bohemian Crystal sculpture Fusion NFT in the world handpicked by Mr Beránek himself is absolutely priceless" added Mr Benjamin Pwee, Chief Business Development Officer of Coinllectibles.

Pictures and details of the Aqua One- Deep Blue Bohemian crystal sculpture minted into Coinllectibles Fusion NFT are available on Coinllectibles official website and any party interested to purchase this art piece may contact Coinllectibles directly through their website.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Coinllectibles

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Vlastimil Beranek :

Vlastimil Beránek was born in 1960 in Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic. Vlastimil Beránek is the third-generation exponent of the well-established, glassmaking Beránek family. They made history in Czech glass in the 1940's, by founding a glasshouse at Škrdlovice. He oversaw the glass works himself from 1992 to 2008.

The focal point of his personal interest lies in free creation of molten glass sculpture. His sculpture features a rigid, elementary form, often bordering on the technology's very possibilities. They possess a monumental, free-of-all-compromise expression. They do not rely on just the crystal's inner aesthetics or a single frame view. They claim their own space. They are one-of-a-kind and completely unique sculptures of Bohemian crystal.

