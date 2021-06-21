Logo
FICO Names New Vice President and Head of Software Engineering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial Services veteran Jay Sanne to lead software development for global analytic software company

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO_Logo.jpg

Highlights:

  • Jay Sanne has joined FICO, a leading global analytics software company, as Vice President and Head of Software Engineering.
  • Sanne is an accomplished technology and financial services executive with more than 25 years experience building and transforming mission-critical enterprise software.
  • Prior to joining FICO, Sanne was Managing Vice President of Technology at Capital One.

FICO, a leading global analytics software company, has announced the appointment of Jay Sanne as Vice President and Head of Software Engineering. Sanne is an accomplished technology executive with more than 25 years experience building enterprise software and helping transform world class organizations. Prior to joining FICO, Sanne was Managing Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Premium Card Products at Capital One. He has also held development and leadership roles at American Management Systems (now CGI), ValueAmerica.com and iXL Enterprises, Inc.

"Jay brings to us a wealth of experience in building and transforming mission-critical software," said Claus Moldt, chief technology officer, FICO. "He's an expert at aligning technology and business strategy; leading high-performing technology teams; delivering exceptional digital customer experiences and running resilient, high-volume, enterprise class systems."

Sanne will oversee the planning and execution of all software development and engineering activities across FICO's best-in-class cloud platform as well as platform solutions and services. In addition, he will lead a seasoned team of software engineering, architecture and technical product managers to execute on FICO's forward looking software strategy.

"FICO's enterprise cloud platform value and strategy are truly compelling, and it's a driving force behind my decision to join the team" said Sanne. "I'm excited to collaborate with the leadership team and help develop a product that not only directly addresses clients' needs, but translates to solve a broad spectrum of problems across multiple industries ."

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com. Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

favicon.png?sn=CG16496&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-names-new-vice-president-and-head-of-software-engineering-301315692.html

SOURCE FICO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG16496&Transmission_Id=202106210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG16496&DateId=20210621
