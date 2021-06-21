FICO Partners with Leading National Small Business Organizations to Empower Entrepreneurs with Credit Education

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO ( NYSE:FICO, Financial), is proud to announce partnerships with preeminent small business organizations, Small Business Roundtable (SBR), National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), for its Score A Better Future program to help empower entrepreneurs with essential credit knowledge.

Since 2018, FICO has invited consumers to broaden their credit education through its successful, free-to-attend Score A Better Future program. This event series has provided thousands of attendees with the opportunity to learn about the key ingredients that make up the FICO® Score, how credit scores are used in credit decisions by lenders, as well as the myths and facts about FICO® Scores, which are used by 90% of top U.S. lenders.

Continuing FICO's unwavering commitment to financial education and empowerment, FICO, alongside its national partners, is building on the success of the nationwide event series by inviting small business owners to attend Score A Better Future | Small Business on June 24. The session will focus on demystifying FICO® Scores and empowering attendees with personal finance knowledge to reach their entrepreneurial goals, such as how to receive a low-interest loan, and steps to take during a financial downturn.

"Small Business Roundtable is delighted to partner with FICO on the Score a Better Future educational event for small businesses, and we are equally excited to share this honor with SBR Members, the National Association of Women Business Owners and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. As our nation continues to recover, capital access remains a top issue for American entrepreneurs. Good credit is paramount to ensure business owners can succeed and grow their businesses," said John Stanford, co-executive director at Small Business Roundtable.

Recognizing that 75% of small business owners depend on personal capital in order to fund their businesses (US Census), FICO is committed to extending its financial education resources to the individuals pursuing small business ownership who are at the backbone of the US economy. Over 30 million small businesses existed in 2020 and employ more than 60.5 million workers, accounting for 47% of the United States workforce (SBA).

"Financial literacy is incredibly important for our community of women business owners as they work through every stage of their business, and understanding their FICO Score and how to leverage it is a large part of that," said Jen Earle, CEO of the National Association of Women Business Owners. "NAWBO is proud to partner with FICO to bring credit education to our nation's entrepreneurs to help propel their success."

"FICO is providing the opportunity for small business owners to acquire the necessary resources to uplevel their personal finance knowledge. Our organization represents over 4.7 million Hispanic owned businesses and we are thrilled to have FICO share key credit information and resources with our vibrant community," said C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna, vice president of Government and International Affairs, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Other national partners supporting the event include:

Consumer Action

Operation Hope

Diversified Resource Network

National Urban League

National Consumers League

National Association of Real Estate Brokers

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO, SBR, NAWBO and USHCC

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits, consumer advocates, credit educators and community leaders

When: Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 2:00 pm EDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

