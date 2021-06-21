Logo
Gogo AVANCE L5 and L3 Now Flying on 2,000 Business Aircraft

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

AVANCE Systems Combined Have Flown Nearly 600,000 Flights Since Launch

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 21, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) has once again set a new standard for inflight connectivity with its AVANCE L5 and L3 systems now installed and flying on 2,000 business aircraft.

Combined, the two systems have flown nearly 600,000 flights, consuming 262.61 terabytes of data.

Gogo achieved these milestones in less than four years following the first AVANCE L5 installation in October 2017, highlighting Gogo's leadership in business aviation inflight connectivity and entertainment.

"The AVANCE L5 and L3 improved performance and functionality over our Classic ATG systems continue to thrill our customers and drive demand.," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "The need for quality connectivity has never been more important than it is today, and we don't see that slowing down."

The Gogo AVANCE L5 platform delivers a 4G experience to business aircraft of all types and sizes, from light jets to the largest global business jets, and will be able to take advantage of the new Gogo 5G network, scheduled to be launched in 2022. AVANCE L3, which launched in January 2018, provides an excellent user experience that is customizable across three configurations and comes in a lightweight, smaller form factor than the L5, making it an ideal solution for smaller aircraft including turboprops and light jets.

AVANCE L5 and L3 inflight connectivity systems today are certified on virtually every aircraft make and model – from turboprops to large heavy iron ultralong-range airframes – direct from the factory or in the aftermarket.

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of March 31, 2021, Gogo reported 5,892 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,614 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Mellin

William Davis

+1 720-840-4788

+1 312-517-5725

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG17208&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-avance-l5-and-l3-now-flying-on-2-000-business-aircraft-301316165.html

SOURCE Gogo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG17208&Transmission_Id=202106210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG17208&DateId=20210621
