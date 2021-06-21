TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Steps into Healthcare Management Industry

PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that the Company plans to explore and expand into healthcare management industry.

The Company plans to cooperate with governments, insurance companies, data companies, pharmaceutical companies, and medical management companies to explore the Chinese healthcare management market. Through such cooperation, the Company intends to grasp the needs of high-net-worth families, obtain key healthcare management data, and focus on the development of anti-cancer management and healthcare management for the elderly population in China.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We intend to utilize our experience in the insurance sector to expand into healthcare management industry. With the favorable government policies, such as the 'three-child' policy, and the trend of China's growing aging population, it is expected that the demand for healthcare management services will increase. We believe our plan to explore and expand into the healthcare management industry is in line with the social and macro environment development in China, and will create long-term value to our shareholders."

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

