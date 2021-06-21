Logo
Viasat Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Viasat Ranked #106, Jumped 15 Spots from the Previous Year's BGOV200 List

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the 10th annual BGOV200, based on fiscal year 2020 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Viasat ranked #106, up 15 spots from the previous year. To download a copy of the latest BGOV200 list, please visit here.

The BGOV200 report is a premier source for government contract practitioners evaluating the competitive landscape. Bloomberg Government's analysis found that fiscal 2020 marked the fifth straight year of increased government contract spending, with contracting dollars having increased by $83 billion compared with fiscal 2019.

Looking at Viasat's fiscal year 2020 performance, ending March 31, 2020, the Company's Government Systems business achieved record revenues of more than $1.1 billion. Fiscal year 2020 marked the first year Viasat's government business achieved over $1 billion in revenue and the second consecutive fiscal year it reached more than $1 billion in contract awards. Viasat also announced fiscal year 2021 results, ending March 31, 2021, and noted its Government Systems segment again achieved revenues over $1 billion, and closed the year with over $1.2 billion in contract awards, an 11% increase year-over-year.

"Being recognized within the BGOV report is a strong testament to the hard work being conducted by the Viasat team globally," said Craig Miller, president, Viasat Government Systems. "We are committed to bringing the best of defense and commercial technology to bear for our defense and federal customers, understanding their unique challenges and enabling them to rapidly deliver effective, mission-focused communication solutions to the warfighter."

"We're honored to recognize Viasat as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market," said Kevin Brancato, Bloomberg Government's head of product. "Like many of Bloomberg Government's resources, the 10th annual BGOV200 report combines rich data and insightful analysis to help government contractors succeed."

About Bloomberg Government
Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA16551&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-named-to-bloomberg-governments-bgov200-list-of-top-federal-contractors-301315678.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

