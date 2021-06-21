Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller to Present on Progress of GTB-3550 TriKE™ Phase I Trial Accompanying GT Biopharma's Company Presentation at Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

PR Newswire

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. ("GT Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller will be giving an update on the progress of the GTB-3550 TriKE™ Phase I trial accompanying the Company's corporate update presentation at the upcoming Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available by visiting the "Presentations" page in the Investors section of GT Biopharma's website at www.gtbiopharma.com/news-media/presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

