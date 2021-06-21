Logo
Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller to Present on Progress of GTB-3550 TriKE™ Phase I Trial Accompanying GT Biopharma's Company Presentation at Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. ("GT Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller will be giving an update on the progress of the GTB-3550 TriKE™ Phase I trial accompanying the Company's corporate update presentation at the upcoming Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM ET.

GTBP_SmallLogo_Logo.jpg

A live webcast of the event will be available by visiting the "Presentations" page in the Investors section of GT Biopharma's website at www.gtbiopharma.com/news-media/presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Brendan Payne
Client Lead
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
212-362-1200

Investor and Media Relations Contact
David Castaneda
[email protected]
414-351-9758

favicon.png?sn=LA17033&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-jeffrey-s-miller-to-present-on-progress-of-gtb-3550-trike-phase-i-trial-accompanying-gt-biopharmas-company-presentation-at-raymond-james-human-health-innovation-conference-301316040.html

SOURCE GT Biopharma, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA17033&Transmission_Id=202106210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA17033&DateId=20210621
