Maxim Integrated Announces Industry's First Glitch-Free Supervisor in Essential Analog Family to Deliver Robust Protection for Low-Voltage IoT Applications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maxim Integrated Announces Industry's First Glitch-Free Supervisor in Essential Analog Family to Deliver Robust Protection for Low-Voltage IoT Applications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Eliminate power-up errors with MAX16162, the industry's smallest, lowest power glitch-free supervisor

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers can now enhance system reliability in low-voltage IoT applications with the Essential Analog MAX16162 nanoPower supervisor with glitch-free power-up from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). This supervisor IC is the industry's first to fully assert a system reset through the entire system power supply ramp; thereby eliminating low-voltage glitches during power-up and delivering higher system reliability.

MAX16162.jpg

More IoT system designers are switching to microcontrollers with core voltages of 1V and below, and traditional supervisory ICs show unreliable outputs at these lower input voltages. This leaves systems vulnerable to faulty power-up, causing the MCU to wake up in an undefined state with incorrect I/O outputs, wrong data reads or other errors. The MAX16162, part of Maxim Integrated's Essential Analog family of robust protection ICs, eliminates glitches until the input voltage achieves the appropriate voltage threshold. Eliminating glitches improves reliability not only for IoT systems, but also portable medical monitoring devices, wearables, base stations, programmable logic controllers and automation controls.

The MAX16162 draws only 825nA, so that it provides robust protection without exacting a toll on limited power budgets. With a package size of 1.06mm x 0.73mm, this Essential Analog supervisory IC is 23 percent smaller than the closest competitive solution and helps developers save board space.

Essential Analog ICs deliver Maxim Integrated's advances in low-power, high-performance, single-function products to enable next-generation innovation in multiple applications and markets.

Key Advantages

  • Glitch Free at Low Voltages: Eliminates system errors by asserting a consistent, glitch-free reset during power-up, even for inputs below 0.6V
  • nanoPower: Draws only 825nA
  • Smallest Size: 23 percent smaller than closest competition

Commentary

  • "ICs operating under 1V offer tremendous advantages for power savings and IoT proliferation but come with unacceptable reliability risks when not designed properly," said Elnaz Shayesteh, business manager for the Core Products Group at Maxim Integrated. "We developed the industry's first low-voltage glitch-free supervisory IC so system developers may eliminate the errors observed during power-up. No other company offers glitch-free capability at these voltages, further solidifying Maxim Integrated's innovation leadership in robust protection technology."

Availability and Pricing

  • The MAX16162 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.19 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors
  • EE-Sim® models are available; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact:

Thomas Murphy


831-402-4142


[email protected]

Maxim_Integrated_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF16674&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-announces-industrys-first-glitch-free-supervisor-in-essential-analog-family-to-deliver-robust-protection-for-low-voltage-iot-applications-301315843.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF16674&Transmission_Id=202106210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF16674&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment