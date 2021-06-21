Spectra7 Announces Results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 18, 2021

PR Newswire

All Resolutions Strongly Approved

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV and OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 18, 2021.

All of the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were strongly approved including:

Election of Directors, approved by 99%

Appointment of Auditors, approved by 99%

Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan, approved by 98%

Continuance Resolution, approved by 99%

Consolidation Resolution, approved by 97%

During the presentation of the financial and business results, Raouf Halim, CEO of the Company, looked back on the unprecedented situation that affected the Company in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In particular, he summarized the Company's priorities throughout the crisis: protecting employees, continuing market traction, and controlling expenses.

In his presentation Raouf Halim explained the Company's growth strategy and goals for 2021 and beyond. He emphasized the robust capital spending cycle expected by data center operators on interconnects over the next 5 years and commented on the Company's currently very strong order backlog for active copper cable solutions and expected profitability in the second half of this year.

