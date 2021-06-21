Logo
Inspiring Healthy Lives: The Wellness Experience by Kroger and Co-Founder Jewel Returns August 20-21, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Festival Celebrates Wellness for the Whole Human: Physical, Emotional and Mental Health

Free Community Concert to feature Quinn XCII, Blessid Union of Souls

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusion Companies LLC, in partnership with The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), announced today plans to host The Wellness Experience by Kroger and co-founder and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. The third annual wellness festival will take place August 20-21, 2021 at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, OH.

The_Wellness_Experience_Logo.jpg

The Wellness Experience by Kroger is one of the largest wellness and entertainment events in the Midwest region. The two-day festival, presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company, will return with live music, celebrity-led workouts and cooking demonstrations, mental wellness talks, beauty demonstrations, panel discussions, a food expo and family-friendly activities. After postponing the 2020 festival due to COVID-19, event organizers are excited to return, safely for an outdoor wellness celebration.

"The events of the last year have put a significant spotlight on the importance of overall health," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "It is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around our well-being, including physical, mental and emotional health. The Wellness Experience inspires and uplifts our full selves in an energetic, educational and fun way."

"It means a lot to work with a company like Kroger that believes in 'feeding the human spirit.' We need uplifting music, positive messages and wellness now more than ever, and I'm very grateful for their partnership. For me, it's been a dream to offer wellness to everyone for free," said Jewel.

On Friday night, The Wellness Experience will host a free community concert for the whole family, presented by Simple Truth®, featuring Quinn XCII with hometown favorites Blessid Union of Souls.

Other event highlights include:

  • Food As Medicine Expo (Friday, August 20-Saturday, August 21) Festival attendees are invited to explore Kroger Health's Food As Medicine strategy through product sampling, cooking demonstrations and expert insights curated to empower better decision-making in the kitchen and disease prevention.
  • Opening Act Competition (Friday, August 20) Presented by Keen On, this year's annual music competition invites undiscovered artists to perform live for a panel of experts led by event co-founder Jewel; the winner will open the free community concert on August 21.
  • Freestore Foodbank Donation Drive (Friday, August 20-Saturday, August 21) Attendees are encouraged to bring Kroger brand canned food items to donate to the Freestore Foodbank and help combat food insecurity across the Cincinnati region.

Admission
Entry to The Wellness Experience festival grounds and all festival events, including the Aug. 21 concert, is free. To sample products at the Food As Medicine Expo attendees can donate one Kroger®, Private Selection® or Simple Truth non-perishable item for a sampling wristband. Without a canned food donation, sampling wristbands are $5 and can be purchased at the entrance. Register for free online to reserve your spot.

Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation is the festival's official charity and is working to make free tickets available to nonprofit organizations. To become a nonprofit partner, click here.


The Wellness Experience is an interactive festival and always-on digital platform created to help people take actionable steps toward making their lives healthier. From food to fitness, the platform hosts year-round events and fresh content including recipes and tips to easier shopping and staying healthy.

The Wellness Experience is working in connection with the Cincinnati Department of Public Health to ensure public gatherings are in full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

ABOUT KROGER HEALTH
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

ABOUT THE KROGER CO
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

ABOUT JEWEL INC
Jewel founded Jewel Inc., a holding company for all of her passions and work in wellness and entrepreneurial endeavors. Jewel has been creating tools for individuals and organizations to help bring physical, emotional and mental health to the masses.

ABOUT INCLUSION COMPANIES
Inclusion Companies is an events and consulting company focused on driving its clients' strategic growth initiatives through consumer events, retail sales, marketing, e-commerce and emerging technology services. The company has a long, well established relationship with many national retailers and its founders have extensive c-level experience in retail, consumer goods, logistics, technology and media. To learn more, visit inclusioncompanies.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA16833&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspiring-healthy-lives-the-wellness-experience-by-kroger-and-co-founder-jewel-returns-august-20-21-2021-in-cincinnati-oh-301315831.html

SOURCE Inclusion Companies LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16833&Transmission_Id=202106210715PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16833&DateId=20210621
