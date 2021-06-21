DuPont Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report – Thriving Together, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey, as well as efforts to achieve its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, our teams made meaningful progress against our 2030 Sustainability Goals, while remaining laser-focused on the safety and well-being of our colleagues, delivering for our customers, supporting our communities, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a premier multi-industrial company, we've sharpened our portfolio that places sustainability at the center of how we grow and operate our businesses; delivering innovations that address global needs for clean water, advanced mobility, personal protection, shelter, healthcare and connectivity. In this period of profound global change, the power of science to help solve some of the world's biggest challenges underscores that innovation is the most substantive contribution DuPont can make toward a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient world."

The report highlights the company's progress toward achieving its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals through accomplishments such as:

Producing more than 100,000,000 DuPont personal protective equipment garments for front-line and essential workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Achieving zero injuries and/or illnesses at 79 percent of DuPont sites, and 31 sites earned Responsible Care® Facility Safety Awards from the American Chemistry Council.

Expanding our use of renewable electricity sources and credits to 20 percent of our total electricity and operating 27 sites utilizing 100 percent renewable electricity.

Advancing water security, availability and quality worldwide through our expanded filtration and purification technologies portfolio. DuPont products process 25,000,000 gallons of water every minute around the world.

Donating more than 1,774,000 items to families in need through our Habitat for Humanity International partnership.

Partnering with charity: water to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities through the deployment of hand-washing stations, hygiene and sanitation training.

Affirming our commitment to address climate change as a member of the CEO Climate Dialogue, a collaboration between large companies and NGOs working together to advance effective climate legislation in the U.S.

Re-invigorating our commitment to advance our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) strategy by appointing a Vice President of DE&I and a global DE&I office and pledging $10 million over the next 10 years to improve racial equality and equity.

Being named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender- Equality Index and receiving a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the ninth consecutive year.

DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), are ambitious, holistic, integrated and value-creating. They underscore the importance of bringing sustainable innovations to market and provide a roadmap guiding the company through a year of unforeseen challenges and enabling a clear path ahead for its businesses.

"This past year tested us on many fronts yet working side-by-side with our colleagues, customers and communities, we've shown the power of science and resiliency by thriving together," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "This report reflects our progress in accelerating our ESG journey and delivering on our purpose to empower the world with the essential innovations to thrive. We have challenged ourselves with ambitious goals and though our innovations, products, operations, and people, we are poised for growth and passionate about helping create positive societal change now and in the future."

The report which is available at www.dupont.com/about/sustainability.html has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The report methodology aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and adheres to the ten principles in the United Nations Global Compact.

