Greenland Technologies and Shandong Heavy Industry Announce Major Strategic Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenland Technologies and Shandong Heavy Industry Announce Major Strategic Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 21, 2021

  • Lithium Battery Forklift Available for Sale in the U.S. in July 2021

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced a major strategic partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery Co. ("Shandong"), a multinational heavy machinery and automotive manufacturing company.

GTEC_Forklift.jpg

The partnership is structured to accomplish two strategic objectives to drive revenue generation and to enhance leadership position as a first mover. First, the companies are joining forces to launch a lithium battery forklift, which utilizes Greenland's new integrated drivetrain system that will be available for sale in the U.S. by Greenland starting in July 2021. Second, the two strategic partners will combine R&D resources to develop the next stage of lithium powered forklifts to ensure they remain positioned for market leadership over the longer term.

Headquartered in Jinan, Shandong, China, Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery Co. was founded in 2009 through a merger between Weichai Holding Group, Shandong Construction Machinery Group and Shandong Auto Industrial Group. Shandong Heavy Industry has five principal operating subsidiaries: Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd. (the parent company of Weichai Power), Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Shantui Machinery Co., Ltd., Shanzhong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., and Shandong Auto Industry Group Co., Ltd., Shazhonng Construction Machinery.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "This is another major development for our business, as we align with a powerful, well-funded strategic partner with extensive experience and customer relationships in our target markets. We have already spoken with numerous customers with very positive feedback for a lithium battery forklift solution. Importantly, we are confident we can bring our jointly-developed lithium battery powered forklift to market at a price point competitive with legacy acid battery powered vehicles. The competitive price point combined with the fact our vehicle is a safer, cleaner vehicle with a higher customer return on investment than traditional forklifts, gives us a winning market position with high-volume potential. We look forward to working together with Shandong, as we build a mutually successful, long-term partnership."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN17147&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-and-shandong-heavy-industry-announce-major-strategic-partnership-301316235.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17147&Transmission_Id=202106210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17147&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment