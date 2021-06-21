BlueCity's He Health to introduce online consultation services and expand PEP delivery network

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlueCity's He Health to introduce online consultation services and expand PEP delivery network

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, June, 21, 2021

BEIJING, June, 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity (Nasdaq: BLCT) today announced that He Health, the brand's health service platform for men, will introduce comprehensive online consultation services and expand its PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) express delivery network in the second half of this year.

He Health obtained an Internet hospital license in April, which gave BlueCity greater agency by allowing it to invite renowned doctors from relevant fields on to the platform to interact with clients rather than relying on a whole host of third parties. It also enables He Health to provide a more complete set of health services from men's health consultations to advice on issues like Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, HIV testing and prevention, and more, as well as drug accessibility services.

Meanwhile, coverage for the two-hour PEP delivery services during working hours will be extended from 40 cities to 100 in China by the end of this year. Also, as domestically manufactured PREP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medicine kits are more affordable, the number of users is expected to increase significantly.

Since its launch in 2019, He Health has promoted awareness of HIV prevention and men's health to tens of millions of users in China, and its services have gradually expanded from sexually transmitted diseases (including HIV) to the field of men's everyday wellbeing.

In the first quarter of this year, revenue from He Health reached RMB 11.4 million (USD 1.8 million), growing 297.7% year-over-year.

According to a Frost and Sullivan report commissioned by BlueCity, the scale of China's online health consultation as well as online prescription and pharmacy market is expected to reach RMB 523 billion (USD 80.3 billion) by 2025, and the digital medical market has a broad space for penetration into the healthcare field. Notably, the report claims the size of men's health and healthcare market in China is expected to reach RMB 99.6 billion (USD 15.2 billion) by 2025.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, it has connected than 60 million registered users in about 170 countries, and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands of apps also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

For more information, please contact BlueCity Holdings Limited at:
Vincent Tang: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN17401&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluecitys-he-health-to-introduce-online-consultation-services-and-expand-pep-delivery-network-301316276.html

SOURCE BlueCity Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17401&Transmission_Id=202106210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17401&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment