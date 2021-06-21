Sabre and Virgin Australia renew global distribution agreement as the carrier ramps up domestic Australia operations

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE and BRISBANE, Australia, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Virgin Australia have reaffirmed their long-standing relationship with the renewal of their global distribution agreement.

Under the renewed agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Virgin Australia flights and services through the Sabre GDS marketplace, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies will continue to have access to Virgin Australia's great value products and services.

"Although international borders remain largely closed at the moment, there is a lot of pent-up demand and positivity in the domestic market," said David Orszaczky, General Manager Digital and Distribution, Virgin Australia. "We're committed to creating an ecosystem that delivers great-value for customers and ensuring our agency partners can help deliver the many travel experiences we offer in their preferred channel."

The renewal comes at an exciting time for Virgin Australia and the broader aviation industry, which is beginning to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Taking flight under new ownership, Virgin Australia is working to evolve and modernise its distribution strategy to further deliver experiences its guests love amidst a fast-changing travel marketplace.

"We are thrilled to reaffirm our longstanding collaboration with Virgin Australia at this important time for the carrier and for the travel industry," said Rakesh Narayanan, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales. "Our renewed agreement provides certainty to the travel industry that Virgin Australia's travel agency content will continue to be available on the Sabre GDS as well as being testament to the commitment of both Virgin Australia and Sabre to providing rich content through our global distribution network."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Virgin Australia Group

Virgin Australia Group is a major Australian airline headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates scheduled domestic and short-haul international flights, charter and cargo services, and the award-winning loyalty program Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group has been a competitor in the Australian aviation landscape for more than 20 years. We're a winning team and we attract the best: challengers, innovators, and seriously fun individuals with big hearts. At Virgin Australia Group, we pride ourselves on recruiting the right people to join our team and help us rise to the challenges ahead. No matter our role – we are united by our ambition to be the most loved airline in Australia, and always go one step further for our customers, colleagues and our wider community. For more information visit www.virginaustralia.com.

