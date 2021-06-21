AJW Group and Arena Investors announce USD $100M aviation asset joint venture

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AJW Group and Arena Investors announce USD $100M aviation asset joint venture

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AJW Group and Arena Investors, an affiliate of The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED), are pleased to announce a joint venture focused on selective acquisitions of commercial aircraft, engines and components. The partnership leverages AJW's operational expertise and global network together with Arena's extensive experience in aviation-related investments.

Through a newly formed entity based in Dublin, AJW and Arena will jointly acquire a targeted portfolio of aircraft and engines to be managed and monetized through AJW's global network. The joint venture will be funded with committed capital of up to USD $100 million.

Vivek Nayar, Arena Investors, comments:

"We are thrilled to be forming a partnership with AJW, one of the most storied and reputable firms in the aviation services industry, with its wide geographical reach and customer base. AJW's experience, combined with Arena's flexible capital solutions, are especially relevant at a time when there are great liquidity needs in the industry. We look forward to helping to solve those needs."

Ian Malin, Chief Financial Officer of AJW Group, comments:

"We are pleased to be working with Arena on this exciting project. Arena brings a vast and diverse experience to the table investing in the aviation sector in complement to AJW's extensive operational expertise. There are a number of compelling opportunities in the marketplace which we look forward to pursuing together".

About AJW Group

AJW Group is a world-leading independent specialist in aircraft component parts, repair and supply chain solutions, supporting over 1000 airlines across 100 countries. The company has established mutually beneficial, trusted partnerships to transform aviation efficiency, utilizing its extensive vendor supply chain to lead the industry, increasing efficiency and customer value. AJW has dedicated sales and service teams located worldwide, with global stock locations, operational hubs and offices across Africa, Asia Pacific, China, CIS, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America with AJW Technique, its state-of-the-art maintenance facility based in Montreal.

About Arena Investors

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

AJW Contact

Becky Newell
[email protected]

Arena Media Contacts:
Lindsay Jablonski
[email protected]

Arena Investor Contacts:
Parag Shah
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY16953&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajw-group-and-arena-investors-announce-usd-100m-aviation-asset-joint-venture-301316097.html

SOURCE AJW Group; Arena Investors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY16953&Transmission_Id=202106210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY16953&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment