TriNet Wins Three Global ACE Awards, Including Best in Show

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TriNet Wins Three Global ACE Awards, Including Best in Show

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Winner of Best in Show, Broadcast Advertising - TV Campaign, and Integrated Marketing Campaigns - $1 Million Budget and Over

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., June 21, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its "Humanity" campaign has won top honors in the 2021 Global ACE Awards. In addition to being named Best in Show, TriNet received awards in the "Broadcast Advertising - TV Campaign" and "Integrated Marketing Campaigns - $1 Million Budget and Over" categories.

TNET_Logo.jpg

"We are very proud of our Humanity campaign which was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrates the achievements, innovation and perseverance of our nation's entrepreneurs and SMBs," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "We are honored to receive these awards and thrilled to know that others share our respect for the hard-working businesses that are the foundation of our nation's economic success."

The Global ACE Awards – one of the long-standing hallmarks of ANA Business Marketing NYC – recognizes the best-of-the-best in B2B creative from across the globe. TriNet's Humanity campaign is the latest chapter in its People Matter campaign, which celebrates the hard-working and diverse employees of its 17,000-plus* SMB customers. The latest installment of the advertising campaign highlights the human side of HR while adopting a light, humorous tone.

Through its TV spots, the Humanity campaign tells the story of the benefits of being a TriNet customer through a relatable cast of office characters who are just trying to do their jobs. The nation-wide, omni-channel Humanity campaign also featured out-of-home ads in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, in addition to television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that includes website, digital ads and social media.

Mendenhall added, "I would like to thank my in-house creative team, Hungry ManProductions and Director Hank Perlman, yU+co, and JaaY Design, for helping to bring this creative work to life. I also want to thank ANA Business Marketing NYC for recognizing and awarding our work—we are very proud of our Humanity campaign and even more proud of those it represents."

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

*As of 12/31/20

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

favicon.png?sn=SF17428&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-wins-three-global-ace-awards-including-best-in-show-301316263.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF17428&Transmission_Id=202106210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF17428&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment