TriNet Wins Three Global ACE Awards, Including Best in Show

DUBLIN, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its "Humanity" campaign has won top honors in the 2021 Global ACE Awards. In addition to being named Best in Show, TriNet received awards in the "Broadcast Advertising - TV Campaign" and "Integrated Marketing Campaigns - $1 Million Budget and Over" categories.

"We are very proud of our Humanity campaign which was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrates the achievements, innovation and perseverance of our nation's entrepreneurs and SMBs," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "We are honored to receive these awards and thrilled to know that others share our respect for the hard-working businesses that are the foundation of our nation's economic success."

The Global ACE Awards – one of the long-standing hallmarks of ANA Business Marketing NYC – recognizes the best-of-the-best in B2B creative from across the globe. TriNet's Humanity campaign is the latest chapter in its People Matter campaign, which celebrates the hard-working and diverse employees of its 17,000-plus* SMB customers. The latest installment of the advertising campaign highlights the human side of HR while adopting a light, humorous tone.

Through its TV spots, the Humanity campaign tells the story of the benefits of being a TriNet customer through a relatable cast of office characters who are just trying to do their jobs. The nation-wide, omni-channel Humanity campaign also featured out-of-home ads in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, in addition to television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that includes website, digital ads and social media.

Mendenhall added, "I would like to thank my in-house creative team, Hungry ManProductions and Director Hank Perlman, yU+co, and JaaY Design, for helping to bring this creative work to life. I also want to thank ANA Business Marketing NYC for recognizing and awarding our work—we are very proud of our Humanity campaign and even more proud of those it represents."

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

*As of 12/31/20

