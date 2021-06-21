Logo
Cision PR Newswire and DFIN Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide SEC-Compliant Disclosure and Filing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry leaders align to provide content delivery and regulatory filing submission options to the investment community

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision PR Newswire and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver press release distribution and regulatory filing submissions to the investment community that meet SEC disclosure and compliance requirements.

cision_PRNewswire_Logo.jpg

"Together, we will drive shareholder interest and market confidence."

The partnership brings together the power of DFIN's suite of financial reporting solutions, including its new ActiveDisclosure, with Cision's global content distribution, compliance, webcasting and IR website management tools. Through this partnership, Cision and DFIN's clients are best positioned to meet SEC regulations and investor relations disclosure requirements.

"We are excited to combine forces with industry powerhouse DFIN. Together, we will drive shareholder interest and market confidence, and our investor relations clients will see value in having a one-stop shop for their SEC disclosure requirements," said Liam Power, SVP of Global Distribution at Cision. "We will provide our clients much-needed support, while reducing the time and effort IROs need to spend fulfilling their compliance and disclosure obligations."

"We are thrilled to be working with Cision. By bringing two great compliance distribution platforms together, we can accelerate business deals and optimize efficiencies," said Craig Clay, president of global capital markets at DFIN. "This is a win-win for our combined clients seeking a unique set of services and solutions. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership."

About DFIN
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

About Cision
As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire, helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Cision
Nathan Lurz
PR Manager
[email protected]

DFIN
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(312)-326-8155

Cision_DFIN_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG16698&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-pr-newswire-and-dfin-announce-strategic-partnership-to-provide-sec-compliant-disclosure-and-filing-301315832.html

SOURCE Cision | PR Newswire

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG16698&Transmission_Id=202106210810PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG16698&DateId=20210621
