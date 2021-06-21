Michelle Edgar Joins LiveXLive As Head Of Strategic Partnerships

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today the hiring of music industry innovator and deal maker Michelle Edgar. In this role, Michelle will focus on developing and expanding relationships with artists and labels, global consumer brands, and creating unique partnerships that amplify and align with LiveXLive's flywheel - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact - through music, pop culture, arts, sports, lifestyle and exceptional content and tech across all platforms. Additionally, Michelle will bring her wealth of experience empowering and inspiring women leaders to LiveXLive, as well as specific initiatives and projects focused on women's empowerment and diversity and inclusion in the industry from artists to clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to LiveXLive. Her experiences and relationships are deep with talent and brands, having earned her the reputation as one of the most innovative and creative dealmakers" said Robert Ellin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LiveXLive. "In addition to her accomplishments in brand marketing and partnerships, Michelle has a track record and passion for leading programs in social change, focusing on female leadership and education. Michelle, with her professional and personal passions, will be a tremendous addition to our management team."

In joining LiveXLive, Michelle will be working closely with the company's leadership team which features an impressive list of female executives including CMO Jackie Stone, Roe Williams, Global Head of Artist & Talent Relations, Nikki Hart, SVP Strategic Development, Aileen Budow, SVP, Communications & PR, and Jess Ettman, VP, Business Development.

As Founder & CEO of The XX Project, Michelle has built a community of women leaders through a positive environment designed to cultivate personal and professional growth to empower women in business. The membership platform showcases leading women in business across the C-suite, founders, and marketers across entertainment, sports, venture capital, and technology. Over the past 10 years, she's curated and produced over 200 events and is looking to continue to build this out with the LiveXLive team to impact more women globally.

Michelle has led creative brand marketing campaigns, secured partnerships, and helped artists build their brands across various leadership roles at Epic Records, ICM Partners, and Warner Bros. With more than a decade in the entertainment space, she most recently held the position of VP brand marketing at Epic Records, where she worked with artists as Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Black Eyed Peas, Wu-Tang Clan, Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor, and Madison Beer. As a change agent, philanthropy, diversity and inclusion, and giving back have always been her passion and integral in her work as she creates unique partnerships to ignite change as founder of both Music Unites and The XX Project. While a branding agent at ICM Partners, she worked with clients including Mary J. Blige, Anderson Paak, H.E.R., and high-profile clients including Bozoma St. John, Debra Lee, and Tina Knowles.

Michelle resides in Los Angeles and is currently pursuing her Masters in Legal Studies in entertainment, media, and sports at UCLA School of Law.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view ("PPV"), NFTs, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths, including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2022 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

