Give Your Tastebuds A Kick with the New Raised & Rooted™ Plant Based Bites

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Give Your Tastebuds A Kick with the New Raised & Rooted™ Plant Based Bites

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The better-for-you Buffalo and Sweet Barbecue varieties are bites done right with big, fan favorite flavors

PR Newswire

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 21, 2021

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raised & Rooted™ brand, Tyson Foods' (NYSE: TSN) brand of plant protein products, is giving your tastebuds something to celebrate with the launch of its new Plant Based Bites. The snackable bites meet the growing demand and desire for plant-based products with delicious taste and fan favorite flavors.

Raised_and_Rooted_Plant_based_buffalo.jpg

Available in Buffalo and Sweet Barbecue varieties, the bites are made with 100% plant-based protein, have 8g of protein per serving, 3g of fiber, and have 33% less saturated fat than USDA white meat chicken nuggets.

"Our new plant-based bites deliver the taste that will wow taste-buds in a better-for-you alternative," said David Ervin, vice president of marketing, Raised & Rooted. "We are excited to continue to grow our offerings and provide people with the alternative protein options they seek for meal or snack-time with beloved flavors."

Sweet or Spicy? New Flavors Let Everyone Win

The new poppable Plant Based Bites pack a delicious flavor punch straight out of the oven or microwave. While dipping sauces are always a plus, the bites are already sauced and ready to be enjoyed.

Covered in a sweet yet smoky sauce, the Sweet Barbecue Flavored Plant Based Bites bring bold barbecue flavor and are perfect for your next family dinner or tailgate party. The Buffalo Style Plant Based Bites are seasoned with cayenne pepper, ensuring a tangy, spicy kick in every bite that will elevate your next appetizer spread. Best of all - you do not have to choose and can have the best of both flavor worlds.

The new Plant Based Bites join other Raised & Rooted plant-based favorites, including: Plant Based Nuggets, Spicy Plant Based Nuggets, and Whole-Grain Plant Based Tenders, in addition to recently announced Plant Based Burger, Plant Based Bratwurst, Plant Based Italian Sausage and Plant Based Ground products.

New Raised & Rooted™ Plant Based Bites! are available nationwide and are priced competitively at $4.99 per package. For more information on Raised & Rooted brand, and where to locate products, visit: https://www.raisedandrooted.com/products/.

*Compared to USDA data for white meat chicken nuggets

About Raised & Rooted
The Raised & Rooted brand was created by Tyson Foods to bring the power of plant protein to everyone and provide great-tasting plant-based foods that are rooted in how people eat today. Raised & Rooted products include plant-based Nuggets and Tenders in the U.S., and plant-based Nuggets, Fries, Popcorn and Tortilla Nachos in Europe. The Raised & Rooted brand of fresh and frozen meat alternatives are sold at more than 10,000 retailer stores in the U.S. and online, and through retail and foodservice operators in Europe. Visit: www.raisedandrooted.com and follow @raisedandrooted on Facebook and Instagram.

CATEGORY: IR, Newsroom

Raised_and_Rooted_plant_based_bbq.jpg

Raised_and_Rooted_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ15526&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-your-tastebuds-a-kick-with-the-new-raised--rooted-plant-based-bites-301315630.html

SOURCE Raised & Rooted

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ15526&Transmission_Id=202106210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ15526&DateId=20210621
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment