Give Your Tastebuds A Kick with the New Raised & Rooted™ Plant Based Bites

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raised & Rooted™ brand, Tyson Foods' (NYSE: TSN) brand of plant protein products, is giving your tastebuds something to celebrate with the launch of its new Plant Based Bites. The snackable bites meet the growing demand and desire for plant-based products with delicious taste and fan favorite flavors.

Available in Buffalo and Sweet Barbecue varieties, the bites are made with 100% plant-based protein, have 8g of protein per serving, 3g of fiber, and have 33% less saturated fat than USDA white meat chicken nuggets.

"Our new plant-based bites deliver the taste that will wow taste-buds in a better-for-you alternative," said David Ervin, vice president of marketing, Raised & Rooted. "We are excited to continue to grow our offerings and provide people with the alternative protein options they seek for meal or snack-time with beloved flavors."

Sweet or Spicy? New Flavors Let Everyone Win

The new poppable Plant Based Bites pack a delicious flavor punch straight out of the oven or microwave. While dipping sauces are always a plus, the bites are already sauced and ready to be enjoyed.

Covered in a sweet yet smoky sauce, the Sweet Barbecue Flavored Plant Based Bites bring bold barbecue flavor and are perfect for your next family dinner or tailgate party. The Buffalo Style Plant Based Bites are seasoned with cayenne pepper, ensuring a tangy, spicy kick in every bite that will elevate your next appetizer spread. Best of all - you do not have to choose and can have the best of both flavor worlds.

The new Plant Based Bites join other Raised & Rooted plant-based favorites, including: Plant Based Nuggets, Spicy Plant Based Nuggets, and Whole-Grain Plant Based Tenders, in addition to recently announced Plant Based Burger , Plant Based Bratwurst , Plant Based Italian Sausage and Plant Based Ground products.

New Raised & Rooted™ Plant Based Bites! are available nationwide and are priced competitively at $4.99 per package. For more information on Raised & Rooted brand, and where to locate products, visit: https://www.raisedandrooted.com/products/ .

*Compared to USDA data for white meat chicken nuggets

About Raised & Rooted

The Raised & Rooted brand was created by Tyson Foods to bring the power of plant protein to everyone and provide great-tasting plant-based foods that are rooted in how people eat today. Raised & Rooted products include plant-based Nuggets and Tenders in the U.S., and plant-based Nuggets, Fries, Popcorn and Tortilla Nachos in Europe. The Raised & Rooted brand of fresh and frozen meat alternatives are sold at more than 10,000 retailer stores in the U.S. and online, and through retail and foodservice operators in Europe. Visit: www.raisedandrooted.com and follow @raisedandrooted on Facebook and Instagram.

