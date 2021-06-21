Edgewell Personal Care Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today released its fiscal 2020 Sustainability Report, titled Never. Stop. Caring., which details the progress the company has made over the last year in priority areas such as sustainable products and packaging, innovating with alternative materials, ingredient stewardship and transparency, and ethical and responsible sourcing, among others.

In the report, the company outlines how it is leading through innovative environmental and social initiatives. This includes committing to 100% renewable electricity, regionalizing production and warehousing, embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion across its business and brands, activating a world-class response to COVID-19 with employees, and more.

"It was only a year ago that we increased our commitment to sustainability with ambitious targets through our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy," said Rod Little, President and CEO of Edgewell. "Since that time, we've made significant progress on driving sustainable value throughout the organization thanks to the passion of our teams and their determination to achieve the ambitious goals we've outlined in our strategy. As a personal care company, we are deeply committed to well-being, so we will continue to innovate and lead the way in our categories to care for our consumers, retailers, employees and the planet we all share."

Achievements

Demonstrating progress against the priorities outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, in FY20 Edgewell has:

Increased employee experience scores year-over-year and kept its employees safe during COVID-19,

Redesigned packaging to use less materials, reduce virgin petroleum-based plastic and helped educate consumers on how to recycle,

Continued to innovate shaving products including using sustainable materials such as recycled glass and plastics in its razor handles,

Reformulated some of its sun care products to include natural-based mineral formulations,

Launched a refreshed diversity, equity and inclusion strategy,

Maintained a world-class injury rate and continued to foster an engaging and inclusive safety culture at each of its manufacturing facilities, and

Maintained its goal to ensure all 3TG minerals in its razors and trimmers are 100% DRC conflict-free.

In addition, Edgewell recently announced that its global portfolio of men's and women's disposable razors including Schick® Xtreme 3® men's1 and Skintimate® three blade women's razors – now has handles made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The Company also launched a U.S. razor recycling program, helping consumers reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Progress

Among other goals, Edgewell is on track to:

Support the shift to a low carbon economy and use 100% renewable electricity by 2030,

No longer produce products that contain microplastic and parabens by 2024,

Ensure 100% of its plastic packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable in our razors and blades segment by 2025, and all other segments by 2030,

Use recycled and certified responsibly sourced fiber for 100% of fiber packaging for razors and blades by 2025, and all other segments by 2030,

Reduce the virgin petroleum-based plastic content in disposable razor handles by 50% and in feminine care products by 25% by 2030, and

Reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 10% by 2030 (based on FY19 baseline)

To view the full report, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

1 Schick® Xtreme 3® Sensitive™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Duo Comfort™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Pivot ball™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Sport™, Schick® Xtreme 3® Face & Body™ and Schick® Xtreme 3® Eco-Glide™ Disposable.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-releases-2020-sustainability-report-301316172.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company