CipherHealth and eHealth Partner to Close the Insurance Knowledge Gap Through Automated Outreach

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Co-branded outreach aims to help patients find the best insurance for their situations and increase enrollment into plans that align with value-based care strategies

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader CipherHealthannounced today that it has forged a new strategic partnership with leading online health insurance marketplace eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) to help hospitals and health systems better educate patients about their Medicare coverage options and the value of Medicare Advantage plans.

cipherhealth_logo.jpg

Together, CipherHealth and eHealth enable hospitals and health systems to help their patients navigate care and coverage decisions. Often, this process is so confusing that patients end up in plans that don't meet their needs, which can impact their care. The combination of eHealth's omni-channel Medicare navigation and enrollment platform and CipherHealth's automated outreach solutions support:

  • Patient engagement
  • Medicare payer strategies
  • Patient retention
  • Value-based strategies
  • Growth and patient acquisition

The CipherHealth/eHealth partnership empowers patients to navigate the annual Medicare enrollment process and provides specialized education and outreach for people transitioning into Medicare eligibility.

"CipherHealth's partnership with eHealth helps us further our mission of empowering purposeful healthcare conversations," says Alexander Hejnosz, CipherHealth's Chief Strategy Officer. "In addition to providing solutions for new member onboarding, utilization avoidance, care gap closure, and health maintenance reminders, helping health systems with eHealth's powerful, intuitive tools makes our engagement platform even more comprehensive. It also addresses a major pain point uncovered by talking to our customers – namely, the need to close the gap between patients' network of trusted providers and their available Medicare insurance options."

eHealth delivers capabilities such as a co-branded education and enrollment website, a dedicated call center experience, and customized marketing materials to providers, hospitals, and health systems. The new partnership will add these innovative Medicare navigation resources to CipherHealth's powerful outreach solutions, giving providers the ability to empower their patients to make the best insurance decisions for their clinical and financial needs.

"The future of health care is consumer-first, built on trust and unbiased transparency. Both CipherHealth and eHealth are passionate about advancing the consumerization of healthcare and empowering patients to make better care and coverage decisions," says John Connor, eHealth's Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "We're excited to collaborate and bring additional Medicare growth and patient retention capabilities to healthcare providers."

About eHealth, Inc.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About CipherHealth
CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions leader committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey for all those involved. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped shape the patient and staff engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently deliver quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of digital engagement programs sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

favicon.png?sn=NY13633&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipherhealth-and-ehealth-partner-to-close-the-insurance-knowledge-gap-through-automated-outreach-301315891.html

SOURCE CipherHealth

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY13633&Transmission_Id=202106210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY13633&DateId=20210621
