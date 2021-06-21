SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - ONDS, ALTA, FBNC, ESXB, UFS

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American Robotics, Inc. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of cash and equity securities. If you are an Ondas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Select Bancorp, Inc. Select Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive First Bancorp common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Bankshares, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3173 United shares for each share of Community Bankers they own. If you are a Community Bankers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

