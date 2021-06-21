SEI Announces New Strategic Alignment of Advisor Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SEI Announces New Strategic Alignment of Advisor Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reorganization to Support Long-term Growth for Advisors and SEI

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., June 21, 2021

OAKS, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced a strategic realignment of Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI to better serve financial advisors' needs in the face of industry change and investor evolution.

"Financial advisors are experiencing a time of tremendous transformation. Our mission is to help them confidently embrace change, so they can grow their businesses and build better financial futures together with their clients," said Wayne Withrow, Head of Independent Advisor Solutions. "We've undergone our own transformation, bringing together powerful technology, investment flexibility and practice management into a singular, robust offering that's backed by a team of experts helping advisors succeed."

Independent Advisor Solutions' management team will now be aligned to the key drivers of business growth for financial advisors. The relationship management team has also been redesigned to focus on serving advisors based on their business goals and how they prefer to engage with their clients and SEI. The management team additions include:

  • Distribution & Engagement led by Erich Holland, Senior Vice President
  • Advisor Sales & Relationship Management led by Stephen Onofrio, Senior Vice President
  • Investment Products & Personalization led by J. Womack, Managing Director
  • Digital Experience & Collaboration led by Allie Carey, Managing Director
  • Practice Management led by John Anderson, Managing Director

The realignment better enables the business to continue to serve advisors' needs today and in the future by offering digital-first tools for collaboration and personalization. Recent initiatives, including the acquisition of Oranj and the launch of the SEI Systematic Core Strategies, reinforce the company's commitment to offering flexibility and customization—for advisors and their clients.

"For nearly 30 years, we've worked with financial advisors to tackle the whole of business transformation—from managing change and business obligations to helping their clients realize their financial ambitions from today well into the future," said Holland. "Just as advisors must keep investor needs at their core, we must keep advisors' needs at ours. By reorienting our business and approach to their shifting needs in a rapidly-changing world, we can better connect with and serve the advisor community."

About Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI
Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI provides independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. It is through these services that SEI helps advisors save time, grow revenues, and differentiate themselves in the market. With a history of financial strength, stability, and transparency, Independent Advisor Solutions has been serving the independent financial advisor market for more than 25 years, has 7,500 advisors who work with SEI, and $77.4 billion in advisors' assets under management (as of March 31, 2021). Independent Advisor Solutions is a strategic business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/advisors.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion in assets under management and $836 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

Kerry Mullen

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=PH16590&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-announces-new-strategic-alignment-of-advisor-business-301315716.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH16590&Transmission_Id=202106210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH16590&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment