SEI Announces New Strategic Alignment of Advisor Business

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced a strategic realignment of Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI to better serve financial advisors' needs in the face of industry change and investor evolution.

"Financial advisors are experiencing a time of tremendous transformation. Our mission is to help them confidently embrace change, so they can grow their businesses and build better financial futures together with their clients," said Wayne Withrow, Head of Independent Advisor Solutions. "We've undergone our own transformation, bringing together powerful technology, investment flexibility and practice management into a singular, robust offering that's backed by a team of experts helping advisors succeed."

Independent Advisor Solutions' management team will now be aligned to the key drivers of business growth for financial advisors. The relationship management team has also been redesigned to focus on serving advisors based on their business goals and how they prefer to engage with their clients and SEI. The management team additions include:

Distribution & Engagement led by Erich Holland , Senior Vice President

, Senior Vice President Advisor Sales & Relationship Management led by Stephen Onofrio , Senior Vice President

, Senior Vice President Investment Products & Personalization led by J. Womack, Managing Director

Digital Experience & Collaboration led by Allie Carey , Managing Director

, Managing Director Practice Management led by John Anderson , Managing Director

The realignment better enables the business to continue to serve advisors' needs today and in the future by offering digital-first tools for collaboration and personalization. Recent initiatives, including the acquisition of Oranj and the launch of the SEI Systematic Core Strategies, reinforce the company's commitment to offering flexibility and customization—for advisors and their clients.

"For nearly 30 years, we've worked with financial advisors to tackle the whole of business transformation—from managing change and business obligations to helping their clients realize their financial ambitions from today well into the future," said Holland. "Just as advisors must keep investor needs at their core, we must keep advisors' needs at ours. By reorienting our business and approach to their shifting needs in a rapidly-changing world, we can better connect with and serve the advisor community."

About Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI

Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI provides independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. It is through these services that SEI helps advisors save time, grow revenues, and differentiate themselves in the market. With a history of financial strength, stability, and transparency, Independent Advisor Solutions has been serving the independent financial advisor market for more than 25 years, has 7,500 advisors who work with SEI, and $77.4 billion in advisors' assets under management (as of March 31, 2021). Independent Advisor Solutions is a strategic business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/advisors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion in assets under management and $836 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Leslie Wojcik Kerry Mullen SEI Vested +1 610-676-4191 [email protected] [email protected]



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-announces-new-strategic-alignment-of-advisor-business-301315716.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company