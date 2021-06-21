Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, America Movil SAB de CV

New Purchases: CHK, SHLS, KRC, HIMS, FTAI, XOG, NYCBPU.PFD, SRNE,

CHK, SHLS, KRC, HIMS, FTAI, XOG, NYCBPU.PFD, SRNE, Added Positions: STKL, EQR, PBR, BBD, IEA, AU, INDA,

STKL, EQR, PBR, BBD, IEA, AU, INDA, Reduced Positions: ALLY, SMCI, IBN, VST, VALE, EGLE, MX, ITUB, CRC, CX, AFYA, AZUL, NMIH, MELI, MTG, VEON, TV,

ALLY, SMCI, IBN, VST, VALE, EGLE, MX, ITUB, CRC, CX, AFYA, AZUL, NMIH, MELI, MTG, VEON, TV, Sold Out: TSM, AMX, LU, KC, TSQ, OAS, HFRO, LEA,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, America Movil SAB de CV, Lufax Holding, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 61 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Howard Marks 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+marks/current-portfolio/portfolio

Howard Marks

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 39,006,017 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 11,174,687 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33% (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 11,939,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 4,977,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 910,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,773,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,643,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,113,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 156.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 20,726,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equity Residential by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 927,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,548,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 819.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 431,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Townsquare Media Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77.

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 20.33%. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Oaktree Capital Management LP still held 11,174,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 84.25%. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Oaktree Capital Management LP still held 27,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.