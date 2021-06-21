Logo
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sells Idacorp Inc, Medtronic PLC, Brady Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Prentiss Smith & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Avangrid Inc, sells Idacorp Inc, Medtronic PLC, Brady Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentiss+smith+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,851 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,750 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 135,533 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 88,661 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  5. Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 457,623 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.78%
New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 67,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 20,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $537.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 84.56%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $240.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 121,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Brady Corp (BRC)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC. Also check out:

1. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
