Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sells Idacorp Inc, Medtronic PLC, Brady Corp

- New Purchases: XRAY, SSD, SJM,
- Added Positions: REGN, BDX, AGR, TNC, GIS, CRM, AMZN, ACI, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IDA, MDT, PTON, USB, TROW, ALLT, A, HY, UNFI, CERN, NVS, PKI, GOOG, JNJ, INTC, MITK, CHD, XYL, ABT, EME, CL, T, SUSA, UL, MRK, UNP, PNC, WFC, MSFT, RGNX, ALC, BMY,
- Sold Out: BRC, AKAM, UMPQ, SYK, ZYME, XLNX,
For the details of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentiss+smith+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,851 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,750 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 135,533 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 88,661 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 457,623 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.78%
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 67,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 20,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $537.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 84.56%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $240.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 121,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brady Corp (BRC)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC. Also check out:
1. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment