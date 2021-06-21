Logo
Verity & Verity, LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Broadcom Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Accenture PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Walmart Inc

Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beaufort, SC, based Investment company Verity & Verity, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Broadcom Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Walmart Inc, Global Payments Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity & Verity, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Verity & Verity, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verity & Verity, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+%26+verity%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verity & Verity, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,111 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
  2. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 222,930 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,938 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 127,558 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 309,417 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $194.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 35,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 345,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $268.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 93.12%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $463.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 26,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 195,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 156,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $68.82 and $81.05, with an estimated average price of $73.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verity & Verity, LLC. Also check out:

1. Verity & Verity, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Verity & Verity, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verity & Verity, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verity & Verity, LLC keeps buying
