Acuity Brands Increases Benefits for Associates, Launches Flexible Work Model as Communities Reopen

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Acuity Brands Increases Benefits for Associates, Launches Flexible Work Model as Communities Reopen

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Acuity Anywhere gives eligible associates the ability to work from any location, helping the company retain and recruit talent and drive its digital transformation.

Atlanta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) (“Acuity”) a leading industrial technology company, today announced the launch of Acuity Anywhere, a hybrid work model with all jobs either classified as Onsite, Flexible, or Remote. Onsite associates work within Acuity facilities, Flexible associates split their time between an Acuity facility and a home office, and Remote associates primarily work from home. Acuity Anywhere allows associates to contribute, grow professionally and achieve results whether they work onsite or remotely.

"At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus was on keeping our associates safe, keeping our business stable and using our experience to emerge from the pandemic even better than we started. Acuity Anywhere reflects the best of what we learned during the pandemic," said Dianne Mills, Acuity Brands, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our new model, co-created with our associates, will help us retain and attract great people and will help us reach our goal to become the place where the best people come to do their best work.”

Guided by its continuing commitment to serve its customers and care for associates, Acuity leadership carefully considered several factors when creating Acuity Anywhere:

  • Delivering on customer expectations - leveraging technology and improving how we work to meet their future needs
  • Putting the focus on results and outcomes
  • Improving productivity and facilitating innovation
  • Enhancing the work/life experience of Acuity's associates
  • Using our buildings more effectively and saving energy
  • Increasing Acuity’s ability to hire top talent from new locations
  • Reducing C02 and energy consumption by reducing commuting and unnecessary travel

About Acuity Anywhere

Remote-eligible associates have greater flexibility in where they choose to live and do not necessarily need to be close to an Acuity facility or office. Associates classified as Flexible split time between their local office and home, based on job requirements. Remote and Flexible associates in certain countries may also be provided with monthly stipends to purchase the items they need to do their best work.

Additionally, the new work model provides for more time away from work for all associates. The updated time away from work policies include increased vacation time, paid holidays, parental leave for mothers and fathers, time off to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and time off to vote. Acuity Brands also increased certain leave and health-related benefits for its manufacturing and distribution associates who are primarily Onsite and look forward to continuing this forward progress in partnership with its labor unions.

“We believe this new way of working is transformative for those whose job does not require them to be onsite every day. Acuity Anywhere offers flexibility for our associates; facilitates our access to the best talent; allows us to keep pace with customer needs and supports our EarthLIGHT sustainability and social initiatives,” said Dianne Mills.

Acuity Brands will continually review the hybrid-work model to plan for evolving customer and associate needs.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Candace Flippin Steele
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1NzY5NSM0MjUxNzk2IzIwMDYzMjc=
a8f72201-a7a7-40ee-9b59-0b73bc2ca690

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment