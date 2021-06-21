Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares June 2021 Distribution

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of June 2021 payable on July 27, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

