Ocugen, Inc. Announces Ken Inchausti as Head, Investor Relations & Communications

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

MALVERN, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. ( OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that Ken Inchausti has joined the company as Head, Investor Relations & Communications. Mr. Inchausti will oversee the company’s investor relations activities, corporate communications and strategic positioning, leading issues management strategy and proactive media and social media relations programming.

A senior executive with over 25 years of strategic healthcare communications experience, Mr. Inchausti joins Ocugen from Novo Nordisk Inc., where he was Senior Director, Reputation & Brand, leading corporate media relations, executive visibility, reputation strategy and research, crisis and issues management and corporate communications for the US affiliate.

“Ken is joining us at a critical time where we are continuing our plans for obtaining regulatory approval for and potentially commercializing COVAXIN® in the US and Canada, as well as the planned initiation our Phase 1/2a clinical trial for OCU400. His talents and expertise will be key as we seek to find new ways of raising our profile with multiple stakeholders as a leader committed to global public health and fighting this pandemic, and also driving innovation through our gene therapy platform to find cures for leading causes of blindness,” said Sanjay Subramanian, MBA, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Ocugen, Inc.

Mr. Inchausti has worked across multiple sectors within healthcare – from pharmaceuticals to hospitals and providers to patient advocacy. Prior to Novo Nordisk, he held communications positions at GSK, Premier, Inc., Fleishman Hillard, and the American Diabetes Association.

Mr. Inchausti holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Old Dominion University.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug — “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Ocugen Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Ken Inchausti
Head, Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]ocugen.com

Please submit investor-related inquiries to: [email protected]

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Lisa DeScenza
[email protected]
+1 978-395-5970

