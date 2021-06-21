DCM Virtual Annual Meeting Reminder

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to remind shareholders that its annual meeting (the “Meeting”) will be held virtually on June 25, 2021. The Meeting will commence at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) with a video webcast of the formal annual meeting, followed by a presentation from Richard Kellam, President and Chief Executive Officer of DCM, and a Q&A session. Following are instructions on how to access the webcast and to submit questions.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the Meeting in real time through a web-based platform at https%3A%2F%2Fweb.lumiagm.com%2F292777170 (password: “dcm2021”). Shareholders are encouraged to access the webcast of the Meeting fifteen minutes before the Meeting commences. Additional instructions may be found in DCM’s management information circular as well as in our virtual AGM user guide which has been posted in the Investor Relations section of our website. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the management information circular.

Questions can be submitted in advance by e-mailing them to [email protected]. Questions may also be sent live through the virtual meeting platform during the Meeting. The Company also reminds shareholders that the voting deadline for the Meeting is Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

All shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the Meeting online. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote in real time at the Meeting. Unregistered shareholders, guests and media will be able to listen and view online via the live webcast available at the same link. Shareholders who hold their common shares with a bank, broker or other financial intermediary and wish to vote at the Meeting must carefully follow the instructions provided by their intermediary.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

