Dave Johnson Joins Biosplice Therapeutics Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dave Johnson Joins Biosplice Therapeutics Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc. (“Biosplice”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapeutics based on alternative pre-mRNA splicing for major diseases, announced today the addition of Dave Johnson, most recently Founder and CEO of VelosBio, as an independent director to its board.

“Mr. Johnson’s vast experience ushering drugs from pre-clinical development through product launch will provide invaluable guidance as we accelerate our oncology program, complete the clinical development of lorecivivint, our knee osteoarthritis drug candidate, and broaden the applicability of our alternative splicing platform,” said Cevdet Samikoglu, CEO of Biosplice.

Dave Johnson brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience. He most recently held the position as Founder and CEO of VelosBio, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company advancing novel antibody-drug-conjugate and bispecific antibody technologies, acquired by Merck for $2.75 billion. From 2013 to 2016, Mr. Johnson rose to Chief Executive Officer of Acerta Pharma, an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, where he spearheaded acalabrutinib from early to late-stage global clinical development. His term at Acerta concluded in an acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca, a deal valued at up to $7 billion.

Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Calistoga (acq. by Gilead), Gloucester (acq. by Celgene), Favrille, Millennium (acq. by Takeda), Immunex (acq. by Amgen), and Hoffman-La Roche. Mr. Johnson also currently serves as Chairman of Aura Biosciences, Inc. and as a director of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( ZNTL).

Learn more about Biosplice’s Board of Directors at https://www.biosplice.com/board-of-directors.

About Biosplice
Biosplice is developing first-in-class, small-molecule therapeutics based on pioneering science of alternative pre-mRNA splicing. Stemming from foundational discoveries in Wnt pathway modulation, Biosplice has elucidated novel biology linking CLK/DYRK kinases to the therapeutic regulation of alternative splicing. Alternative splicing is an essential biological mechanism that regulates the diversification of proteins in a cell, which, in turn, determines cell type and function. Biosplice’s target class governs the selection of tissue-specific mRNA splice sites, making them attractive, druggable targets within the cellular “command and control” center.

Biosplice’s drugs in clinical development include lorecivivint for osteoarthritis (in Phase 3), cirtuvivint for numerous cancers, and a broad pipeline that ranges from Alzheimer’s disease to other degenerative conditions. Learn more at https://www.biosplice.com.

Corporate Contact:
Erich Horsley
Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]
858-365-0200

ti?nf=ODI1NzQzMSM0MjUxMTQ4IzIyMDkxNjk=
7de1ceea-52d4-4019-b5c0-1abf1f5aa132
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment