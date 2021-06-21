CurrencyWork's First Barrett-Jackson Digital Collectible (NFTs) Sell Off for Over $65,000 in 12 minutes

Los Angeles CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider is pleased to announce that the first NFT sales have been successfully concluded through the Motoclub.io platform – a joint venture between the Company and Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions.



Four unique NFTs, represented by first of their kind automobiles (all VIN 001), were auctioned as part of the Barrett-Jackson Prestige Collection at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction, for $67,000 USD in sales.

The four vehicles featured in their respective NFTs were:

Lot #4001 - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 – SOLD for $30,000 USD

Lot #4002 - 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition – SOLD for $10,000 USD

Lot #4003 - 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door – SOLD for $22,000 USD

Lot #4004 - 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 – SOLD for $5,000USD

Each NFT included 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet.

This hugely successful launch has exceeded all projections and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from enthusiasts and collectors.

Nick Cardinale, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Barrett-Jackson, commented: “We’ve been at the heart of the automotive collectibles scene for over fifty years, and that experience meant we were quick to see the potential of NFTs. The four sales this weekend at our Las Vegas Auction served as a fantastic launch of the Barrett-Jackson Prestige Collection and we look forward to introducing additional collector car NFTs in the near future.”

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks Inc, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the success of Motoclub’s very first NFT drop. These sales clearly show that there is a demand for this type of automotive memorabilia and Motoclub is well prepared to build on that. We’re honoured to have achieved such a great launch with our partners Barrett-Jackson, and we’re now looking forward to the next Motoclub auction, drop, and the launch of the trading platform.”

