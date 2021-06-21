Cintas Introduces Advantage 97™ Product Line

Cintas+Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid, safety supplies and training services, today announced the launch of its Advantage 97™ product line. The line includes all of Cintas’ most popular and most trusted safety products and personal protective equipment (PPE) stocked locally in Cintas warehouses across the U.S., giving customers peace of mind that local inventory will always meet their demand.

“This line honors the year the First Aid and Safety division was founded at Cintas and represents our commitment to providing exceptional service and industry-leading products that help businesses keep their staff and customers protected,” said Mark Carter, President & COO of Cintas First Aid & Safety.

The Advantage 97 line consists of several hundred carefully selected PPE products, including offerings like work gloves, safety glasses, respirators, hi-visibility apparel, hearing protection and hard hats. This consolidated product line will make it easier for customers to choose trusted, quality products that can be stocked regularly by their Cintas service representative.

“There are millions of safety products sold today, of varying quality,” said Todd VanHouten, Director of Product Development and Innovation at Cintas. “By curating this product line, we hope our customers find value in knowing trusted safety products are available from Cintas to support the protection of their employees and customers.”

With over 80 locations in North America and 1,500+ service routes connecting to customers daily, Cintas provides businesses with more than 6 million industry-leading safety products every year. For more information about the Advantage 97 line and Cintas products and services, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cintas.com%2Ffirstaidsafety%2F.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

