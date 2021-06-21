SRAX to Host the Sequire Blockchain and Crypto Conference on July 15th, 2021

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the first ever Sequire Blockchain Conference on July 15th, 2021.

Register Here: https%3A%2F%2Fblockchain21.mysequire.com%2F

This elite, 1-day only event will feature more than 15 leading Blockchain and Crypto companies, followed by talks with industry experts. The conference provides the perfect venue to unlock new investment opportunities in the Blockchain arena.

Event: 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference

Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Time: 11:30am ET - 5:30pm ET

The Sequire Blockchain Conference is one of many industry specific events that Sequire is hosting in order to bring more value to the public company and investor communities.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

