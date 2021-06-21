ExxonMobil Announces Final Results in Election of Directors

ExxonMobil today released the final election results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as confirmed by the independent election inspector.

The ExxonMobil board of directors will consist of Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala, Joseph Hooley, Steve Kandarian, Alexander Karsner, Jeffrey Ubben and Darren Woods. Douglas Oberhelman, Sam Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will be departing the board.

“Our board looks forward to continuing to work in the best interest of all shareholders,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “We welcome our new members and thank our three departing directors for their valuable contributions to the company. Doug and Sam provided guidance and shared their experience with the board over many years. While his time with us was brief, we thank Wan Zul and appreciate his input as we positioned the company to increase shareholder value and participate in the energy transition.”

Additional information regarding the results of the annual meeting will be available in a Form 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on ExxonMobil’s investor+relations+website.

