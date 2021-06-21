Luna Innovations Adds More Bench Strength

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Luna Innovations Adds More Bench Strength

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) today announced that Bhaskar Banerjee has been hired into a newly created position of Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy, effective immediately. Reporting directly to Luna President and CEO, Scott A. Graeff, Banerjee will be a key member of the executive leadership team. In this role, Banerjee, a technology executive with more than twenty years of experience in the semiconductor industry, will lead long-term planning, business and corporate development, and strategic investments, including acquisitions and divestitures. He will work closely with senior leaders to identify, analyze and resolve business challenges and explore strategic opportunities and partnerships focused on new sources of growth and long-term value creation as Luna continues to pursue its vision to “Enable the Future with Fiber”.

“Bhaskar’s track record of defining and executing strategies based on financial and strategic analyses has resulted in significant growth in his previous roles,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna Innovations. “As we continue to build out the leadership at Luna and attract top talent from across the globe, Bhaskar will make an excellent addition to the executive management team.”

Graeff continued, “With his vision, business acumen and industry experience, I’m confident he will help us to anticipate and interpret market shifts, realize long-term growth opportunities and drive shareholder value. His unique skill set and perspective will further expand our thinking not only around organic growth, but also the use of capital allocation to accelerate our strategy in the years ahead.”

“With their proprietary measurement technology ideally positioned to take advantage of today’s market trends, there has never been a more exciting time to join the Luna team,” said Banerjee. “I look forward to collaborating with their experienced leadership team to unlock opportunities that drive growth and deliver strategic solutions to further enhance the safety, security and connectivity of people.”

Banerjee has more than two decades of experience and has held numerous executive and leadership roles, with a focus on corporate business development and strategic management. He joins us from Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and held senior-level positions at MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI), Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) in prior years. In his various roles, he has overseen all aspects of a company’s corporate development and M&A activities, including identifying opportunities, developing strategic relationships, completing due diligence and forming annual strategy processes. He received his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from Cornell University.

About Luna

Luna Innovations, Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: Lightwave and Luna Labs. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include those regarding strategic accomplishments and opportunities, talent acquisition and growth potential. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, changes in market needs and opportunities and technological challenges and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210621005462r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005462/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment