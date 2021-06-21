Vibativ® Effectively Helps Treat Secondary Bacterial Infections In COVID-19 Patients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vibativ® Effectively Helps Treat Secondary Bacterial Infections In COVID-19 Patients

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today released a series of case reports describing the effectiveness of Vibativ® (telavancin) in treating secondary bacterial infections in COVID-19 patients – particularly those with other significant health problems, such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

cumberland_pharmaceuticals_logo.jpg

The dossier of patient case studies outlines five real-world instances where Vibativ effectively and safely treated hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia in COVID-19 patients. These types of pneumonia result from serious staph infections, such as methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

"We have seen that the timely and appropriate use of potent antibiotics such as Vibativ can improve patient outcomes and even be life-saving," said A.J. Kazimi, chief executive officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "In patients with underlying conditions, mortality risk from COVID and bacterial pneumonia can be especially high. Cumberland is proud to offer an injectable antibiotic that can provide a rapid resolution to the bacterial infection."

Dr. Joseph Reilly, a clinical pharmacist specialist for infectious disease and critical care at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, N.J., provided two COVID-19 patient cases for the dossier. Both patients had diabetes, heart disease and other underlying health conditions. One patient presented with MSSA hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and the other with MRSA ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP).

"In these patients, bacterial pneumonia developed and likely contributed to their failure to improve clinically," said Dr. Reilly. "Within 48 hours of switching antibiotic therapy to telavancin, blood cultures were clear of MSSA and MRSA. These cases illustrate the clear need for an antibiotic like telavancin, which rapidly and effectively eradicates secondary bacterial pneumonia that can develop in patients with COVID."

Cumberland's Vibativ (telavancin) has been used across the country to help COVID-19 patients who develop secondary bacterial infections in their lungs. The five case studies in Cumberland's dossier illustrate that once-daily dosing of telavancin can effectively and safely treat HABP or VABP due to Gram-positive infection among COVID-19 patients.

Vibativ is a patented, FDA-approved injectable anti-infective for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including HABP and VABP that can result from COVID-19, flu and other infections. It is also approved for complicated skin and skin structure infections. It addresses a range of Gram-positive bacterial pathogens, including those that are considered difficult-to-treat and multidrug-resistant.

In March 2020, Cumberland announced an initiative to expand the availability of Vibativ to treat HABP and VABP in COVID patients across the U.S., which included the opportunity for healthcare facilities to make special financial arrangements to help ensure supply. The company also sponsored a national program with infectious disease experts to provide information on the management of complicated respiratory infections resulting from COVID-19.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatology market segments. These medical specialties are categorized by moderately concentrated prescriber bases that the company believes can be penetrated effectively by targeted sales forces. The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

  • Caldolor® (ibuprofen) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;
  • Kristalose® (lactulose) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;
  • Vibativ® (telavancin) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections;
  • RediTrex® (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis;
  • Vaprisol® (conivaptan) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;
  • Omeclamox®-Pak, (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; and
  • Acetadote® (acetylcysteine) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com.

The company has Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidates in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc"), and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD").

favicon.png?sn=CL16386&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibativ-effectively-helps-treat-secondary-bacterial-infections-in-covid-19-patients-301316004.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL16386&Transmission_Id=202106210920PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL16386&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment