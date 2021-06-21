Logo
Noodles & Company is Bringing the Flavor This Summer with the Launch of Three New Salads

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The new salads pack even more flavor and variety into your lunch at Noodles & Company

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 21, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, the national fast casual brand known for serving globally-inspired dishes made fresh to order, today announced that they are testing brand new, bold, craveable salads in select locations. The salads are made with fresh, unique flavor combinations offering guests additional light and healthy options just in time to kick off summer. As an innovative leader in the restaurant industry, Noodles & Company has continuously sought to bring a variety of delicious dishes with globally-inspired flavors to its guests. As consumers begin returning to the workplace, Noodles' new salads accommodate busy schedules by offering a quick, convenient lunch option while also supporting guests' health at the same time. 

Noodles_and_Company_Introduce_New_Salads.jpg

Fresh new flavors
With the introduction of these new salads, Noodles & Company provides consumers with even more variety and unique flavors than ever before and strengthens its commitment to offer consistently delicious, fresh, and better-for-you options. 

Bring some flavor to your lunch with three new salads from Noodles & Company: 

  • Asian Apple Citrus Salad - Spring and kale mix tossed in a ginger citrus dressing with grilled chicken, diced apple, cucumber, and slaw made from broccoli, carrots, and red cabbage. Topped with fresh avocado, crispy chow mein noodles, and black sesame seeds.
  • Mexican Street Corn Salad - Spring and kale mix tossed in cotija cheese dressing with grilled chicken, roasted corn, Roma tomato and topped with avocado, feta, chipotle cheddar tortilla strips, and cilantro.
  • Quinoa Chop Salad - Spring and kale mix tossed in a ginger citrus vinaigrette with grilled chicken, red quinoa, roasted corn, and Roma tomato. Topped with fresh avocado and pistachios.

All of these new salads feature the highly requested fresh Tuscan blend of leafy-green lettuces to pack every bite with flavor while providing next-level health benefits that Noodles' guests are looking for.

Alternative light options
For guests that just aren't feeling a salad vibe, Noodles and Company also offers plant-based pasta options, such as zoodles and cauliflower noodles all customizable with fresh add-ins. Their menu includes detailed descriptions, making it easy to identify gluten-free, vegetarian, and low-calorie dish options for guests with food sensitivities or those seeking meals to fit certain dietary lifestyles. 

Noodles & Company is testing the new salads at select locations in Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and California. See if your local Noodles is offering these delicious test salads by visiting noodles.com/order. To join the fun, earn rewards, and try one of these satisfying salads for yourself, sign up for Noodles Rewards by visiting noodles.com/rewards or download the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. 

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

CONTACT:
Danielle Moore
[email protected]

Noodles_and_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA17178&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodles--company-is-bringing-the-flavor-this-summer-with-the-launch-of-three-new-salads-301316167.html

SOURCE Noodles & Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA17178&Transmission_Id=202106210905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA17178&DateId=20210621
