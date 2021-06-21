Synopsys to Acquire Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Synopsys to Acquire Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Acquisition will enable Synopsys to expand its industry-leading process control solutions with real-time, adaptive intelligence capabilities required for efficient wafer fab operations

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea. When completed, the acquisition will broaden Synopsys' industry-leading process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency. The acquisition will also add a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.

"Semiconductor fabs are rising to the challenge of meeting market demand for products that drive the global economy," said Howard Ko, general manager of the Silicon Engineering Group at Synopsys. "Combining Synopsys' and BISTel's expertise in fab solutions will enable us to bring to market innovative process control products that help our customers maximize their economic opportunity."

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the pending acquisition of BISTel, the parties' ability to close, the expected closing date of the transaction, and the expected benefits of the transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the ability of the parties to consummate the acquisition in a timely manner or at all; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the pending acquisition on Synopsys' and BISTel's respective businesses; Synopsys' ability to operate or integrate BISTel's assets and employees with its own successfully, which may include a potential loss of customers, key employees, partners or vendors; and uncertain customer demand and support obligations for semiconductor and flat panel display solutions. Other risks and uncertainties that may apply are set forth in the Risk Factors section of Synopsys' most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Synopsys assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

Editorial Contact:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Lisa Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF17141&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-to-acquire-semiconductor-and-flat-panel-display-solutions-from-bistel-301316104.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF17141&Transmission_Id=202106210905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF17141&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment