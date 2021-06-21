USANA Receives Global Recognition for Products, Innovation, and Executive Leadership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

USANA Receives Global Recognition for Products, Innovation, and Executive Leadership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company takes home awards from the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, Korean Medical Healthcare Awards, and Global Health & Pharma Awards

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA recently took home several renowned international awards for corporate excellence, executive achievement, and the industry-leading quality of its products. The company received recognition from the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, Korea Medical Healthcare Awards, and Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Excellence Awards.

USANA_Logo.jpg

The awards came on the heels of exceptional results in 2020—with global net sales increasing by 7.0% to $1.135 billion, and the company's Americas and Europe, Northeast Asia, and Southeast Asia Pacific regions all seeing growth in terms of active customer and net sales over the past year.

"After a year like 2020, it's gratifying to see how we were able to push through and produce such impressive results," says Jim Brown, president of USANA. "Each of these awards is a reflection of the growth and success happening at USANA around the world. I would like to thank our leaders, employees, Associates, and customers in all 24 markets for their amazing work this past year. I also want to congratulate David Mulham for his Stevie Award for Innovation in Management. David is an exceptional leader across multiple regions and has been a great driver of growth for USANA."

The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards
The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. These awards recognize innovative achievement in every facet of the workplace, from the executive suite to the production line. This year, USANA won three Asia Pacific Stevies.

- Innovation in Management: David Mulham, chief sales officer—Bronze
- Innovation in Product Design and Development: 2020 Mood Support Line—Gold
- Excellence in Corporate Innovation: USANA 2020—Gold

"I am so pleased to see these awards given for a diversity of markets and categories," says David Mulham. "Every single market is vitally important to the company, and I am so proud of all we accomplished in 2020. I am also very humbled to be honored by the AP Stevie Awards. This award represents the incredible efforts of our Global sales leadership teams who deserve the credit for achieving such a high level of performance during an extremely tough year."

Korea Medical Healthcare Award
The 2021 Korea Medical Healthcare Award ceremony celebrated the contribution of medical institutions, companies and organizations that have contributed to the promotion of national health and the development of the health industry. USANA received recognition in two categories this year.

- Multivitamin category—HealthPak
- Weight Management category—Nutrimeal

Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Global Excellence Awards
USANA was also named the "Most Trusted Provider of Nutritional Products" at the Global Excellence Awards by England-based publication Global Health & Pharma magazine.

This award recognizes companies within the ever-evolving biotechnology industry to create a true representation of the very best the industry has to offer. USANA was selected through a combination of public nominations and research by the Global Health & Pharma team. The company was also named Best Nutritional Supplement Manufacturer by GHP in 2018 and Health Supplement Company of the Year in 2019.

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at http://whatsupUSANA.com/.

USANA
International Headquarters
http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

favicon.png?sn=LA16624&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-receives-global-recognition-for-products-innovation-and-executive-leadership-301316000.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16624&Transmission_Id=202106210907PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16624&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment