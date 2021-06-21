Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (OTCPK:NILSY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $34.14 per share and the market cap of $54 billion, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is shown in the chart below.

Because Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 30.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.33% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.53, which which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is fair. This is the debt and cash of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.5 billion and earnings of $2.14 a share. Its operating margin is 43.77%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 91% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.4%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ’s ROIC is 35.72 while its WACC came in at 11.66.

In conclusion, the stock of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (OTCPK:NILSY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

