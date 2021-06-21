Logo
TriMas' Norris Cylinder Achieves "Made in the USA" Designation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced its Norris Cylinder business is now officially a “Made in the USA” designated manufacturer. Even before achieving this status, Norris was the only remaining manufacturer of forged steel high-pressure cylinders and acetylene cylinders located in the United States.

“For more than 70 years, Norris Cylinder has provided a strong commitment to providing customer solutions with demonstrated quality and exceptional service to the compressed industrial gas industry,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this important step to recognize our Made in the USA status is a win for our customers, employees and the communities where we operate. We are pleased to continue to support our stakeholders by further investing in Norris Cylinder manufacturing operations in the United States, which continues to advance local skills and technology development.”

Norris Cylinder is a manufacturer of compressed high- and low-pressure steel and acetylene cylinders used for the storage and transportation of compressed industrial gases. With state-of-the-art manufacturing locations in Longview, Texas, and Huntsville, Alabama, Norris Cylinder produces a complete line of small, intermediate and large seamless steel high-pressure cylinders and welded DOT and ISO acetylene cylinders for the industrial gas market, as well as stainless steel and nickel cylinders for specialty gas applications. While the cylinders are “Made in the USA”, Norris Cylinder’s approximately 300 dedicated employees service customers globally, with a strategic focus on quality, innovative product development and compliance with worldwide standards.

“As a Made in the USA manufacturer, we are able to assure our customers that all of their gas packaging and safety requirements are locally addressed,” said Chuck Manz, President of Norris Cylinder. “We manufacture in Texas and Alabama, and source virtually all of our materials or components from other U.S. manufacturers, thereby cascading our commitment to the U.S. workforce, and maintaining more control over lead times and quality.”

More information on Norris Cylinder and its product offering may be found at www.norriscylinder.com.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005495/en/

