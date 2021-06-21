Logo
Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Development of O-RAN Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Analog+Devices%2C+Inc.+(Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), today announced a collaboration that accelerates network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005085/en/

Analog-Devices-and-Keysight-Collaborate-CMYK-1860x1860-Title-Print.jpg

Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Development of O-RAN Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The companies are collaborating to create a robust test bench to verify the interoperability of a new O-RU that includes ADI’s low-PHY baseband, software defined transceiver, power, and clock integrated with an Intel© FPGA. Applying Keysight’s Open RAN emulation, signal generation and signal analysis capabilities to a wide range of use cases improves the testing process, reducing complexity and testing time.

“We are pleased to align our resources with ADI, a leader in O-RU technology solutions, to help service providers realize the full potential of the O-RAN specifications,” said Kailash Narayanan, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Commercial Communications Group. “Keysight and ADI offer technology and test solutions that create an effective bridge between the radio unit and the core network, resulting in accelerated development and interoperability testing.”

Open RAN technology is expected to account for more than 10 percent of the overall radio access network market by 2025, according to the Dell-Oro+Group. The ADI and Keysight collaboration addresses commercial opportunities in this industry that is transitioning towards open, disaggregated and virtualized RAN (vRAN) architectures.

“As a result of combining our technology, tools and design resources, ADI and Keysight are able to provide the O-RAN ecosystem with a robust platform to quickly develop reliable O-RUs,” said Joe Barry, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Analog Devices. “By working together, we offer our customers the fastest path for developing cost-effective, power-efficient, and interoperable O-RAN based O-RUs.”

An Open RAN infrastructure, based on O-RAN+ALLIANCE open interfaces, enables mobile operators to create a robust multi-vendor network environment designed to streamline the delivery of advanced 5G services for enterprises in manufacturing, financing, transportation, logistics and healthcare. Performance validation of O-RUs and interoperability testing between network elements from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC) allows mobile operators to effectively deploy O-RAN in multi-vendor 5G networks.

Watch this video to learn more about the Analog Devices and Keysight collaboration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.analog.com%2Fen%2Feducation%2Feducation-library%2Fvideos%2F6257441448001.html

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.analog.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(ADI-Web)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210621005085r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005085/en/

